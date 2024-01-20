News
Sputnik Armenia: Armenian Foreign Ministry commented on Aliyev's statement about the road to Nakhijevan
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Society

The Armenian Foreign Ministry commented on Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's statement on the need to ensure unimpeded communication with Nakhijevan through Meghri.

In response to Sputnik Armenia's inquiry, the ministry noted that all the economic ways proposed by Armenia within the framework of the “Crossroads of Peace” project have already been presented.

Attention was also drawn to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's statement made at a party meeting on January 13, when he suggested that Azerbaijan create a rail and road link with Nakhijevan, similar to the one provided by Iran.

The prime minister also emphasized the need to respect the sovereignty and respect the jurisdiction of the countries through which the roads pass.
