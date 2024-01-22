NBC: Israel rejects Hamas demands for ending hostilities in exchange for return of hostages

Israel does not agree to stop military operations in Gaza in exchange for the release of hostages by the Palestinian Hamas movement, NBC News reported Sunday, citing diplomatic sources.
Most of the details are agreed upon, but the problem is that Israel does not agree to a permanent ceasefire, said an anonymous third-party diplomat involved in the talks.
The representatives of the US, Egypt, and Qatar are promoting the deal for the release of about 130 hostages held in Gaza.
Hamas demands that Israel stop hostilities, withdraw its troops from Gaza, and release a large number of Palestinian prisoners.
The deal in question provides for the release of the hostages within 30 days.