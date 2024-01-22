News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
January 22
USD
405.15
EUR
441.05
RUB
4.62
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
January 22
ՀայEngРус
USD
405.15
EUR
441.05
RUB
4.62
Show news feed
EU Foreign Affairs Council to discuss Armenia, Azerbaijan on Monday
EU Foreign Affairs Council to discuss Armenia, Azerbaijan on Monday
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

A meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council of the Council of the European Union (EU), with the participation of the foreign ministers of the 27 member states, will be held in Brussels on Monday.

The meeting will be chaired by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell.

The respective announcement from Brussels said that the Foreign Affairs Council will discuss Ukraine and the Middle East.

“Under current affairs, the Council will discuss Azerbaijan and Armenia,” it added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia FM: Peace treaty should provide clear foundations regarding further border delimitation process (PHOTOS)
Ararat Mirzoyan made a statement for the press of during his joint news conference with his Croatian colleague…
 Armenia FM: Azerbaijan, unfortunately, refuses to resume negotiations in existing frameworks
Armenia is engaged in negotiations with Azerbaijan in good faith...
 Armenia MoD spox: Circumstances of sheep crossing from Aravus village to Azerbaijan being looked into
No incident, ceasefire violation, even more so an infiltration attempt has not taken place…
 Toivo Klaar to not head for Azerbaijan from Armenia, reason is known
The EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus…
 Jean-Christophe Buisson points to Azerbaijan president’s another attempt to justify his wish to attack Armenia
The deputy director of Le Figaro daily of France…
 Jean-Christophe Buisson: Ilyushin plane loaded with weapons made 14 flights between Baku, Nakhichevan
“This Azerbaijani exclave [is] located less than 100 km from [the Armenian capital city of] Yerevan,” added the deputy director of Le Figaro daily of France…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos