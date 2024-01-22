News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
January 22
USD
405.15
EUR
441.05
RUB
4.62
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
January 22
ՀայEngРус
USD
405.15
EUR
441.05
RUB
4.62
Show news feed
Armenia FM, envoys discuss situation in South Caucasus, the peace agenda
Armenia FM, envoys discuss situation in South Caucasus, the peace agenda
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

A meeting of Armenia’s ambassadors to European countries, US and Canada, as well as representatives in international organizations, was held on January 20-21 in Vienna, Austria, with participation of Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia informed on X, former Twitter.

“FM’s remarks were followed by discussion on current situation in South Caucasus, efforts aimed at establishing stability, peace agenda, challenges as well as prospects for enhancement of Armenia’s bilateral & multilateral agenda. Views were exchanged on int’l & regional topics,” added the Armenian MFA.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos