News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
January 22
USD
405.15
EUR
441.05
RUB
4.62
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
January 22
ՀայEngРус
USD
405.15
EUR
441.05
RUB
4.62
Show news feed
NATO kicking off its largest military exercise in decades
NATO kicking off its largest military exercise in decades
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

NATO on Monday will start its biggest military exercises in recent decades.

About 90,000 people from all NATO member states and candidate country Sweden will participate in the Steadfast Defender 2024 military exercises.

The exercises will continue until the end of May, and will cover the European territory—from Norway to Romania.

The scenario of the Steadfast Defender exercises is an allied attack on Russian territory, which will implement Article 5 of the NATO Treaty on Collective Defense, dpa reported.

Until now, the Trident Juncture was considered the largest NATO military exercise in recent decades, in which more than 50,000 military personnel participated in 2018. The last such exercises were carried out by NATO in 1988, deploying more than 125,000 soldiers.

General Christopher G. Cavoli, the Supreme Allied Commander Europe, said that the Steadfast Defender will demonstrate that NATO can carry out complex operations on land, at sea, in the air, in cyberspace, and in space.

And according to Robert Peter Bauer, the Chair of the NATO Military Committee, such scale of these military exercises is a demonstration of the alliance's new preparedness.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Papikyan, Colomina confer about Armenia-NATO partnership (PHOTOS)
The Armenian defense minister met with the NATO Secretary General’s Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia…
 Nikol Pashinyan, Javier Colomina discuss Armenia-NATO cooperation
The Armenian premier received the NATO Secretary General’s Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia…
 Armenia deputy FM to NATO official: Azerbaijan president’s recent statements contradict entire logic of negotiations
Vahan Kostanyan met with Javier Colomina, the NATO Secretary General’s Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia…
 Russia FM: Armenia-NATO dialogue deepening leads to loss of sovereignty in defense sector
We have repeatedly brought to the attention of our Armenian counterparts that NATO's actual goal is to...
 Sweden starts giving Turkish companies export permits for defense products
It lifted the embargo on Turkey’s defense industry products…
 NATO official: Armenia decided very clearly to make shift in foreign policy, take some distance from Russia
Javier Colomina, the NATO Secretary General’s Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos