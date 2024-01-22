Netherlands embassy in Armenia to hold World Press Photo Exhibition

The Embassy of the Netherlands in Armenia kicks off the year 2024 with the World Press Photo Exhibition, which will present the award-winning works of the prestigious photography competition 2023—and which depict the value of war and peace.
The opening of this exhibition is scheduled for Tuesday 23 at the Alexander Tamanyan National Museum-Institute of Architecture in Yerevan.
The Embassy of the Netherlands in Armenia and the World Press Photo Foundation present 2023 World Press Photo Contest’s award-winning photos, which use images to express what is important. The embassy pursues its commitment to human rights and freedom of speech by creating an opportunity for the people of Armenian to learn about the works of the global winners of this Dutch competition.
To note, Armenian photographer Anush Babajanyan’s "Battered Waters" project has won the World Press Photo Long-term Project Award.