Matter of Hungary engagement in several state aid programs in Armenia considered

Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Narek Mkrtchyan on Monday received the Hungarian ambassador to Armenia, Anna Maria Siko.
During the meeting, the future directions of Armenian-Hungarian cooperation in labor and social protection were discussed; in particular, the implementation of joint programs in providing support and assistance to the Armenians forcibly displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh, the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs of Armenia informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Presenting the Armenian state support and assistance programs for these displaced persons, Minister Mkrtchyan also emphasized the importance of improving their living conditions and providing them with employment. In this context, the matter of engaging the Hungarian side as well in a number of programs being implemented was considered.
Ambassador Siko also stressed the importance of cooperation with the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs of Armenia, and noted that they are ready to make necessary efforts in the supporting and assisting of the forcibly displaced Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh. And at the ambassador's suggestion, the possibility of organizing the displaced Nagorno-Karabakh children’s rest in Hungary during the summer holidays was discussed.
At the end of the meeting, the parties reached an agreement to move the discussed matters to the practical phase.