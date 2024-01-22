News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
January 22
USD
405.15
EUR
441.05
RUB
4.62
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
January 22
ՀայEngРус
USD
405.15
EUR
441.05
RUB
4.62
Show news feed
Matter of Hungary engagement in several state aid programs in Armenia considered
Matter of Hungary engagement in several state aid programs in Armenia considered
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics, Society

Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Narek Mkrtchyan on Monday received the Hungarian ambassador to Armenia, Anna Maria Siko.

During the meeting, the future directions of Armenian-Hungarian cooperation in labor and social protection were discussed; in particular, the implementation of joint programs in providing support and assistance to the Armenians forcibly displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh, the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs of Armenia informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Presenting the Armenian state support and assistance programs for these displaced persons, Minister Mkrtchyan also emphasized the importance of improving their living conditions and providing them with employment. In this context, the matter of engaging the Hungarian side as well in a number of programs being implemented was considered.

Ambassador Siko also stressed the importance of cooperation with the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs of Armenia, and noted that they are ready to make necessary efforts in the supporting and assisting of the forcibly displaced Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh. And at the ambassador's suggestion, the possibility of organizing the displaced Nagorno-Karabakh children’s rest in Hungary during the summer holidays was discussed.

At the end of the meeting, the parties reached an agreement to move the discussed matters to the practical phase.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Azerbaijanis destroy memorial to fallen Armenians from Karabakh’s Hakaku village
Monument Watch, which monitors Artsakh's cultural heritage, informed…
 Russia FM: Armenia PM Nikol Pashinyan himself closed Nagorno-Karabakh status issue
[Russian President] Putin, not [French President] Macron, played an important role in achieving a tripartite agreement between Armenia, Azerbaijan, and the Russian Federation…
 Armenia ex-FM Vartan Oskanian to coordinate work of committee for collective repatriation of Karabakh people
The Committee for the Defense of the Right to Collective Repatriation of the People of Artsakh and their Other Fundamental Rights has been established…
 Armenia envoy to CoE presents Azerbaijan political leadership’s latest statements to Committee of Ministers
Ambassador Arman Khachatryan stressed that these statements can seriously disrupt the process of establishing peace…
 French Senate Calls For Sanctions Against Azerbaijan in its Resolution
The resolution also demands guarantees of the right of return of the Armenian population to Nagorno-Karabakh...
 Armenia President presents Karabakh Armenians’ problems to UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Vahagn Khachaturyan met with Filippo Grandi on the margins of the World Economic Forum in Davos…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos