Israel will fight on until absolute victory, Netanyahu says
Region:Middle East
Theme: Politics

Israel will continue the fight on in Gaza until absolute victory, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated after more than 20 Israeli soldiers were killed in the battles that took place in the aforesaid Palestinian enclave on Monday.

Netanyahu noted that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has launched an investigation into the incident.

"We must learn the necessary lessons and do everything to preserve the lives of our fighters," he added.

The IDF spokesperson, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, on Tuesday informed that 21 Israeli soldiers were killed during Monday’s battles in the central part of Gaza.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
