Pashinyan: Armenia-Belgium close cooperation contributes to development of Armenia-EU interaction

Armenia FM: Azerbaijan has not said it’s ready to sign peace treaty in Russia

Armenia, Kazakhstan MoDs sign 2024 cooperation plan

FM calls on Russia not to accuse Armenia of something for which it’s not guilty

FM: Armenia has not undertaken any obligations regarding "corridor"

Mirzoyan: Currently no arrangement on new meeting between Armenia, Azerbaijan leaders

Dollar, euro drop in Armenia

Armenia MFA: Regress observed in Azerbaijan positions on border delimitation, regional unblocking

NATO signs contract for purchase of artillery ammunition, considering their supply to Ukraine

Pilot of business jet that crashed in Afghanistan faces prison

Iran's Raisi to visit Turkey Wednesday

Products containing milk, eggs produced in Armenia can now be exported to EU countries

Israel will fight on until absolute victory, Netanyahu says

Canada to lift its arms embargo on Turkey?

Armenia economy minister: We condemn use of food security as means to achieve political goals

Anna Aghajanian is appointed Armenia ambassador also to Finland, Norway, Iceland, Denmark

CIS countries should fully switch to national currencies in commercial calculations, Russia MFA says

EU civilian monitoring mission in Armenia carries out patrol in Jermuk city, with Martti Lutsar

Byblos Bank Armenia to sponsor CaseKey team’s participation in Budapest’s CUBE 2024

MoD: New uniform for Armenia army will take NATO standards into account

Russian Armenian comedian killed during comedy festival in Sochi

2.3 million tourists visit Armenia in 2023

Dunja Mijatovic calls on Armenia, Azerbaijan to focus on human rights during their peace talks

Armenia defense minister heads to Kazakhstan on official visit

Newspaper: Russia’s Putin rejects proposal by Armenia’s Pashinyan for private conversation?

State Department: US interested in conducting talks on Armenia-Azerbaijan relations’ normalization

Borrell: EU concerned about Aliyev's claims on Armenian territory

Head of EU monitoring mission in Armenia, Austria ambassador observe situation at Azerbaijan border

What is situation at ‘Cows’ Garden’ area of Jerusalem’s Armenian Quarter?

Byurakan observatory chief: Astronauts will come to Armenia this year, prepare for flights to Mars

PACE debating on limiting Azerbaijan delegation powers

Byurakan observatory director: Armenian satellite launched into space doesn’t carry out major tasks

Greece representative becomes PACE new president

Dollar, euro lose value in Armenia

Matter of Hungary engagement in several state aid programs in Armenia considered

PACE wants to limit Azerbaijan delegation’s powers because of country violating organization’s principles

El Mundo: Russia's Putin ready to visit North Korea soon, Pyongyang says

NATO kicking off its largest military exercise in decades

Armenia MoD: Armament issues with Russia mostly settled

Criminal proceedings launched based on report on kidnapping Yerevan municipal council opposition member

Netherlands embassy in Armenia to hold World Press Photo Exhibition

Bloomberg: Liquefied natural gas prices continue dropping in Europe thanks to renewable energy

Hurriyet: Turkey demands from Western intelligence to inform about its activities

Steam leak detected at Japan nuclear plant

China landslide buries more than 40 people

Armenia FM, envoys discuss situation in South Caucasus, the peace agenda

EU Foreign Affairs Council to discuss Armenia, Azerbaijan on Monday

Soldier who shot, killed 5 fellow servicemen arrested in Iran

NBC: Israel rejects Hamas demands for ending hostilities in exchange for return of hostages

Researchers discover unique method of studying black holes

UK National Archives censors documents showing late Queen Elizabeth's concealment of relative's will

Scientists discover enough ice on Mars to cover it in water

Conscript shoots, kills 5 fellow soldiers in Iran

Mass protests are taking place across Germany against the far-right AfD party

Sputnik Armenia: Armenian Foreign Ministry commented on Aliyev's statement about the road to Nakhijevan

Iran launches its self-produced satellite into orbit

Israel has launched strikes in southern Lebanon

Macron announces historic decision on Armenia

A large-scale air alert announced in Ukraine

Pashinyan: We and Azerbaijan mutually want additional guarantees from each other

2 major lithium deposits, with estimated reserves of 14.8 billion tons, discovered in Thailand

FM: Expansion of partnership with EU derives from vision of better, more secure environment for Armenia citizens

Armenia FM: Peace treaty should provide clear foundations regarding further border delimitation process (PHOTOS)

Armenia FM: Azerbaijan, unfortunately, refuses to resume negotiations in existing frameworks

USAID chief: I spoke with President Vahagn Khachaturyan about our strong support for people of Armenia

Today marks 17th anniversary of Hrant Dink assassination

Pakistan to convene National Security Committee meeting amid rising tensions with Iran

Dollar up, euro down in Armenia

Papikyan, Colomina confer about Armenia-NATO partnership (PHOTOS)

Transfers from AMIO to Russia and vice versa

January 1990 pogroms of Armenians in Azerbaijan capital Baku are remembered (PHOTOS)

Armenia MoD spox: Circumstances of sheep crossing from Aravus village to Azerbaijan being looked into

Samantha Power to Vahagn Khachaturyan: USAID ready to expand scope of cooperation with Armenia

Toivo Klaar to not head for Azerbaijan from Armenia, reason is known

Nikol Pashinyan, Javier Colomina discuss Armenia-NATO cooperation

PM: Armenia needs new constitution, parliamentary model of governance is most suitable

President, Amnesty International Secretary General reflect on humanitarian situation in Armenia’s region

North Korea announces underwater nuclear weapon tests

Annual total capital of 18 commercial banks in Armenia increases by 13.5% compared to previous year

Economy minister presents Armenia's Crossroads of Peace project to Germany business circles (PHOTOS)

Jean-Christophe Buisson points to Azerbaijan president’s another attempt to justify his wish to attack Armenia

Ambassador Kopyrkin: Russia expects Armenia PM to attend EAEU anniversary summit in Moscow

President Vahagn Khachaturyan meets with Antonio Guterres, John Kerry, reflects on situation in Armenia’s region

Minister, US envoy discuss Armenian-American cooperation in defense sector

Azerbaijanis destroy memorial to fallen Armenians from Karabakh’s Hakaku village

Converse Bank for the fifth time in a row is recognized as the best by Global Finance

Sergey Kopyrkin: Strategic interests of Russia, Armenia coincide

Kopyrkin: Russia ready to help achieve peace between Armenia, Azerbaijan

Ambassador Kopyrkin: No question of withdrawing Russian military base from Armenia

US calls on Armenia, Azerbaijan to sign peace treaty, recognizing each other's territorial integrity

Armenia deputy FM to NATO official: Azerbaijan president’s recent statements contradict entire logic of negotiations

Azerbaijan's aggressive rhetoric does not contribute to stability, Armenia FM tells Croatia parliament deputy speaker

Mher Grigoryan discussed with Toivo Klaar the principles and legal basis of demarcation

Economy minister presents Armenia’s Crossroads of Peace project to Germany colleague

Jean-Christophe Buisson: Ilyushin plane loaded with weapons made 14 flights between Baku, Nakhichevan

Dollar drops, euro goes up in Armenia

“Viva University”: a long-term investment in youth empowerment

PM appoints commissioner for Armenian diaspora affairs in foreign countries

Sergey Lavrov: We have not heard Armenia objection to West's demand to remove Russia from South Caucasus

Georgia premier hopes Armenia, Azerbaijan will find solution in near future, sign peace treaty