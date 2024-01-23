News
Armenia economy minister: We condemn use of food security as means to achieve political goals
Armenia economy minister: We condemn use of food security as means to achieve political goals
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Economics

The Minister of Economy of Armenia, Vahan Kerobyan, participated in the Global Forum for Food and Agriculture (GFFA) in Berlin, Germany.

Agriculture ministers of 61 countries and senior officials of 12 international organizations attended the GFFA, Ministry of Economy of Armenia informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

"We [i.e. Armenia] are deeply concerned about the developing food security crisis in Europe and the Middle East, and strongly condemn the use of food security as a means to achieve political goals. I believe that together we can create a more prosperous future by initiating changes that will accelerate economic growth and have a profound impact on social well-being—both nationally and globally," Kerobyan said, in particular, during the GFFA.

The 16th Berliner Conference of Ministers of Agriculture was also held within the framework of this event, and a joint communiqué was adopted.

Also, during his visit, Vahan Kerobyan met with the ministers from Italy, Botswana, and Brazil.
