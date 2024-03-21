News
ՀայEngРус
Sunday
March 24
USD
397.76
EUR
430.26
RUB
4.28
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Sunday
March 24
ՀայEngРус
USD
397.76
EUR
430.26
RUB
4.28
Show news feed
Nikol Pashinyan presents Armenia's Crossroads of Peace project to Finland premier
Nikol Pashinyan presents Armenia's Crossroads of Peace project to Finland premier
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

A meeting between the Prime Ministers of Armenia and Finland, Nikol Pashinyan and Petteri Orpo, took place in Brussels.

A reference was made to bilateral cooperation between Armenia and Finland, the Armenian PM’s office informs.

The interlocutors exchanged views also on the comprehensive partnership agenda between Armenia and the European Union, and the prospects of expansion and deepening of cooperation. The sides emphasized the democratic reforms being implemented in Armenia in recent years and the concepts and programs aimed at strengthening democratic institutions in the country.

Also, the Armenian PM presented the Crossroads of Peace project, developed by the Armenian government, as an important guarantee for ensuring economic interdependence and peace in the South Caucasus.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos