Nikol Pashinyan presents Armenia's Crossroads of Peace project to Finland premier

A meeting between the Prime Ministers of Armenia and Finland, Nikol Pashinyan and Petteri Orpo, took place in Brussels.
A reference was made to bilateral cooperation between Armenia and Finland, the Armenian PM’s office informs.
The interlocutors exchanged views also on the comprehensive partnership agenda between Armenia and the European Union, and the prospects of expansion and deepening of cooperation. The sides emphasized the democratic reforms being implemented in Armenia in recent years and the concepts and programs aimed at strengthening democratic institutions in the country.
Also, the Armenian PM presented the Crossroads of Peace project, developed by the Armenian government, as an important guarantee for ensuring economic interdependence and peace in the South Caucasus.