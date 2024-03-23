Media: ISIS claimed responsibility for the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall

ISIS militants have claimed responsibility for the attack on the Crocus City Hall concert complex in the Moscow region on Friday, according to CNN, Reuters, and other media outlets.
It is noted that the terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement published by the ISIS- affiliated Amaq news agency in its Telegram channel.
It is noted that the group "did not provide evidence to support this statement."
According to Reuters, citing two US officials, the United States has intelligence data confirming that the "Islamic State" has claimed responsibility for the attack.
On 22 March, the media reported about a shooting at the Crocus City Hall, where a concert of the band "Picnic" was to be held. According to RIA Novosti, at least three people in camouflage opened fire. It is also known that there was an explosion in the building, and a fire started. As a result of the terrorist attack in the "Crocus City Hall," tentatively, 60 people were killed, and 145 were hospitalized. The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation opened a criminal case under the article "Terrorist Act."