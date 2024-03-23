News
Three children killed in terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall
Region:Russia
Theme: Incidents

Three children are among those killed in the terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall, the Russian Health Ministry reports.

It is noted that the number of injured reached 121.

On 22 March, the media reported about a shooting at the Crocus City Hall, where a concert of the band "Picnic" was to be held. According to RIA Novosti, at least three people in camouflage opened fire. It is also known that there was an explosion in the building, and a fire started. As a result of the terrorist attack in the "Crocus City Hall," tentatively, 60 people were killed. The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation opened a criminal case under the article "Terrorist Act."  According to Western media, ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack.
