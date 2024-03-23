News
Sunday
March 24
Hermitage introduces special security regime after the terrorist attack in Moscow
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Incidents

A special security regime has been introduced at the State Hermitage Museum in connection with the terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall in Moscow's Moscow Region, visitors with backpacks are not allowed into the museum, storage rooms are temporarily inaccessible, the museum said.

"In connection with the terrorist attack in Moscow's Crocus City Hall, the Hermitage has introduced a special security regime as an alternative to a complete closure of the museum. Visitors with backpacks and other bulky items are not allowed into the Hermitage. Storage rooms are temporarily inaccessible," the statement reads.
