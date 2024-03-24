Zelensky commented on terrorist attack in Moscow

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has for the first time commented on the terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall concert hall near Moscow and Moscow's accusations against Ukraine.

In his traditional evening video address, the president drew attention to the fact that Russian leader Vladimir Putin addressed the residents of his country almost 24 hours later.

"They came to Ukraine, they burn our cities - and they try to blame Ukraine. They torture and rape our people and they are blamed. They have brought hundreds of thousands of their terrorists here on Ukrainian soil, they are fighting against us, and they do not care what is happening inside their own country. Yesterday all this happened, and this lowlife Putin, instead of dealing with his Russian citizens, instead of addressing them, kept silent for 24 hours - thinking how to bring this to Ukraine. Everything is absolutely predictable," he said.

Zelensky noted that there have already been similar terrorist attacks in Russia, and the Russian authorities have always blamed others.

He added that "hundreds of thousands of Russians, who are now killing on Ukrainian soil, would definitely be enough to stop any terrorists." And "if Russians are ready to die silently in “crocuses” and not ask any questions to their special services, Putin will try to return more than one more such situation in favor of his personal power."