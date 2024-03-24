News
ՀայEngРус
Sunday
March 24
USD
397.76
EUR
430.26
RUB
4.28
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Sunday
March 24
ՀայEngРус
USD
397.76
EUR
430.26
RUB
4.28
Show news feed
Zelensky commented on terrorist attack in Moscow
Zelensky commented on terrorist attack in Moscow
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has for the first time commented on the terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall concert hall near Moscow and Moscow's accusations against Ukraine.

In his traditional evening video address, the president drew attention to the fact that Russian leader Vladimir Putin addressed the residents of his country almost 24 hours later.

"They came to Ukraine, they burn our cities - and they try to blame Ukraine. They torture and rape our people and they are blamed. They have brought hundreds of thousands of their terrorists here on Ukrainian soil, they are fighting against us, and they do not care what is happening inside their own country. Yesterday all this happened, and this lowlife Putin, instead of dealing with his Russian citizens, instead of addressing them, kept silent for 24 hours - thinking how to bring this to Ukraine. Everything is absolutely predictable," he said.

Zelensky noted that there have already been similar terrorist attacks in Russia, and the Russian authorities have always blamed others.

He added that "hundreds of thousands of Russians, who are now killing on Ukrainian soil, would definitely be enough to stop any terrorists." And "if Russians are ready to die silently in “crocuses” and not ask any questions to their special services, Putin will try to return more than one more such situation in favor of his personal power."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
152 people, including 5 children, were injured and 133 were killed in the terrorist attack in Crocus
Today, March 24, has been declared a day of mourning in Russia...
 Head of German Interior Ministry believes that responsibility for terrorist attack in “Crocus” lies with ISIS offshoot
The danger of Islamist terrorism remains acute...
 Crocus City Hall owner commented on the terrorist attack for the first time
He, together with his son Emin and the director of the branch, Roman Grachev, arrived at the scene of the incident...
 "Crocus City Hall" rescue operation completed
According to him, the search operation is still ongoing...
 Crocus terrorist attack suspects brought to Russian Investigative Committee
All four men face life imprisonment...
 Hermitage introduces special security regime after the terrorist attack in Moscow
Visitors with backpacks and other bulky items are not allowed into the Hermitage...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos