News
ՀայEngРус
Sunday
March 24
USD
397.76
EUR
430.26
RUB
4.28
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Sunday
March 24
ՀայEngРус
USD
397.76
EUR
430.26
RUB
4.28
Show news feed
152 people, including 5 children, were injured and 133 were killed in the terrorist attack in Crocus
152 people, including 5 children, were injured and 133 were killed in the terrorist attack in Crocus
Region:Russia
Theme: Society, Incidents

As a result of the terrorist attack in the concert hall "Crocus City Hall" in the Moscow region, according to revised data, 152 people were injured, five of them children, 133 people were killed, reports the Emergency Situations Department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations in the Moscow region.

Today, March 24, has been declared a day of mourning in Russia in connection with the terrorist attack. According to media reports, people are carrying flowers to the "Crocus City Hall" and flags have been lowered on administrative buildings in different regions of Russia. 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Head of German Interior Ministry believes that responsibility for terrorist attack in “Crocus” lies with ISIS offshoot
The danger of Islamist terrorism remains acute...
 Zelensky commented on terrorist attack in Moscow
In his traditional evening video address, the president drew attention to the fact that Russian leader Vladimir Putin addressed the residents of his country almost 24 hours later...
 Crocus City Hall owner commented on the terrorist attack for the first time
He, together with his son Emin and the director of the branch, Roman Grachev, arrived at the scene of the incident...
 "Crocus City Hall" rescue operation completed
According to him, the search operation is still ongoing...
 Crocus terrorist attack suspects brought to Russian Investigative Committee
All four men face life imprisonment...
 Hermitage introduces special security regime after the terrorist attack in Moscow
Visitors with backpacks and other bulky items are not allowed into the Hermitage...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos