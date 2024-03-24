152 people, including 5 children, were injured and 133 were killed in the terrorist attack in Crocus

As a result of the terrorist attack in the concert hall "Crocus City Hall" in the Moscow region, according to revised data, 152 people were injured, five of them children, 133 people were killed, reports the Emergency Situations Department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations in the Moscow region.
Today, March 24, has been declared a day of mourning in Russia in connection with the terrorist attack. According to media reports, people are carrying flowers to the "Crocus City Hall" and flags have been lowered on administrative buildings in different regions of Russia.