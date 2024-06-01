Fox News: Trump's campaign raised a record amount of nearly $53 million in the 24 hours after verdict announcement

Former president and US presidential candidate Donald Trump has announced a “record” fundraising effort sparked by his conviction in the first-ever trial of a former or sitting president, Fox News reports.
On Friday morning, the former president's campaign announced that it had raised $34.8 million between 6 p.m. ET and midnight Thursday, just after Trump was found guilty on all 34 counts in his criminal trial in New York.
And on Friday night, Trump's campaign announced a new figure of nearly $53 million raised in the 24 hours after the verdict through its online digital fundraising platform.
The campaign noted that fundraising “nearly doubled the largest day ever recorded for the Trump campaign on the WinRed platform,” and emphasized that the convictions “awakened the MAGA movement like never before.”
They emphasized that “not only was the amount historic, but 29.7% of (Thursday's) donors were brand new donors to the WinRed platform.”
A jury in New York found former US President Donald Trump liable on Thursday for tampering with Trump Organization financial records while paying money to former porn actress Stormy Daniels.
Trump was found guilty on all 34 charges. He became the first former president in US history to be found guilty of a crime by a jury.