Archbishop Galstanyan: All our diplomats will visit all embassies, EU representation starting today

Starting today, all our diplomats will visit all embassies, EU representation. Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, leader of the Tavush for the Homeland movement of Armenia, told this to reporters at the courtyard of the Komitas Holy Cross Church in Yerevan Monday morning.
"There are scheduled times, all the issues will be presented to them," Galstanyan added.
Referring to the topic of holding snap parliamentary elections in Armenia, the archbishop said: "Let's not dwell on it, let's not talk about it. We will address that topic in time."
Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan and his supporters have marched from the aforesaid church to the building of the Investigative Committee of Armenia.
The protests and civil disobedience actions by the Tavush for the Homeland movement, led by Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, had started in Armenia after it became known on April 19 that Armenia and Azerbaijan had agreed to start border delimitation at Tavush Province of Armenia. Leading a respective march of protest from Tavush to Yerevan on May 9, Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, then Primate of the Diocese of Tavush of the Armenian Apostolic Church, called on PM Nikol Pashinyan to resign.