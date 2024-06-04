News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
June 05
USD
387.34
EUR
420.92
RUB
4.36
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
June 05
ՀայEngРус
USD
387.34
EUR
420.92
RUB
4.36
Show news feed
Nikol Pashinyan, Alexander Stubb confer about development of Armenia-Finland relations
Nikol Pashinyan, Alexander Stubb confer about development of Armenia-Finland relations
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with Finnish President Alexander Stubb.

The interlocutors discussed the further development and expansion of Armenia-Finland relations. In particular, the implementation of consistent steps towards the expansion of economic cooperation between the two countries was highlighted.

Also, Pashinyan and Stubb touched upon the deepening of cooperation between Armenia and the European Union, the democratic reforms being implemented in Armenia, as well as the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process and regional security.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos