Nikol Pashinyan, Alexander Stubb confer about development of Armenia-Finland relations

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with Finnish President Alexander Stubb.
The interlocutors discussed the further development and expansion of Armenia-Finland relations. In particular, the implementation of consistent steps towards the expansion of economic cooperation between the two countries was highlighted.
Also, Pashinyan and Stubb touched upon the deepening of cooperation between Armenia and the European Union, the democratic reforms being implemented in Armenia, as well as the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process and regional security.