Economy minister: Preferential procedure may be used in EU for some Armenia products

Our export strategy is practically ready, when we finalize it, we will definitely come to the parliament. Minister of Economy Gevorg Papoyan stated this during the debates on the performance report of the 2023 state budget of Armenia at the joint meeting of the Standing Committees on Foreign Relations and on Financial-Credit and Budgetary Affairs of the National Assembly Tuesday, and said that all the Armenian products that have export potential have been noted in this export strategy.

According to the economy minister, a study was conducted, and all those Armenian products that have potential for export to various geographical destinations—the Middle East, China, EU, US, and Russia—were determined.

"Also, there are products that we think have no potential for export, we do not export to any market, there are even small amounts of its industrial production, but experts believe that Armenia has that opportunity," added the economy minister.

In turn, ruling force MP Arman Yeghoyan expressed a view that it would be good to have a customs agreement with a preferential regime, which would not be a social support, but an agreement with the nature of economic cooperation, signed specifically with Armenia, and designed specifically for Armenia's exports and consumer needs.

Gevorg Papoyan responded that such an instrument exists and that Armenia is now negotiating to become a part of it.

"There is a possibility to [export] both agricultural and industrial products, not all, but some products without customs duties. The EU has such a regime, and we are discussing this with them," said the economy minister, and added that Armenia can also become a beneficiary—but in case of the relevant political will of the EU.