UN conference delegates are called to support release of Armenians held in Azerbaijan (VIDEO)
UN conference delegates are called to support release of Armenians held in Azerbaijan (VIDEO)
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

German civil activists and human rights advocates have demanded Azerbaijan and President Ilham Aliyev to release the Armenian prisoners before the UN COP29 conference on climate change to be held in Azerbaijani capital Baku in November.

A respective demonstration was near the World Conference Center Bonn, where the UN conference on climate change is taking place.

One of these activists, Jonathan Spangenberg, called on the conference participants, the international community, and human rights organizations to pay attention to the fact that COP29 will be held in Azerbaijan where human rights are grossly violated.

He reminded that Azerbaijan is conducting a policy of genocide against Armenians, expelled 120,000 civilians from Nagorno-Karabakh, and destroys historical monuments and erases the Armenian trace.

These activists have called on the delegates of the Bonn conference to take immediate measures to have the Armenian prisoners in Azerbaijan released.

Also, a campaign was started on social media to draw attention to this topic. Anyone can make a post or post a photo with the hashtag #COP29 and draw attention to the issue of political prisoners in Azerbaijan.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
