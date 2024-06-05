Newspaper: What did Armenia ex-President Serzh Sargsyan, Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan discuss?

Hraparak daily of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes as follows, in part: According to our information, the meeting between the leader of the Tavush for the Homeland movement, Reverend Bagrat, and [ex-President] Serzh Sargsyan took place at the third president's mansion in Dzoraghbyur [village in Kotayk Province], the other day.

Reverend Bagrat spoke about his ideas about the movement's future tactics; he said that from the beginning he was in favor of transferring the processes to the parliament, expressing no confidence in the prime minister, but for now they will move in the opposite direction, increasing the pressure of the street to enter the parliament.

And Serzh Sargsyan, according to our source, informed the reverend that [even] before the movement moved to Yerevan, the [former ruling] RPA [party] members expressed their support for the initiative of the Tavush for the Homeland movement, regularly visited Kirants [village in Tavush Province] in groups, and assured that they will support the movement until the end. He specially emphasized that this struggle is really a "struggle of non-expectations" for the RPA and himself: their main goal is to get rid of [PM] Nikol [Pashinyan], and after that they may not have a place in the public administration system at all.

Let's remind that Reverend Bagrat met with RA First President Levon Ter-Petrosyan about 15 days before starting the movement.