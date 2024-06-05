Diplomat: Russia still ready to facilitate Armenia-Azerbaijan reconciliation

Russia confirms its readiness to render its support regarding the reconciliation between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin told TASS on Wednesday.
According to Galuzin, the Russian side positively assesses the May 10-11 meeting of foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan, Ararat Mirzoyan and Jeyhun Bayramov, respectively, in Kazakhstan on the promotion of a peace treaty.
"That meeting provided for an opportunity of the involved parties to move towards peace and stability in the South Caucasus. Another important step has been taken," Galuzin said. “Moscow has already hosted two rounds of peace talks between Baku and Yerevan and it was in May 2023 and July 2023. We are ready to continue providing our full support to the reconciliation of Russia's two brotherly peoples, to promote the search for mutually acceptable and balanced solutions in order to ensure the security and prosperity of all countries in the region."
Also, the Russian diplomat lauded the role of Kazakhstan, which created a platform for Armenian-Azerbaijani contacts.
"It is important that such meetings are in line with the tripartite agreements at the highest level in 2020-2022, which, in addition to the conclusion of a peace treaty, provide for the unblocking of transport and economic links between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the delimitation of the joint border, and the development of contacts through civil societies," added Galuzin.