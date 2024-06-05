News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
June 05
USD
388.17
EUR
421.86
RUB
4.38
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
June 05
ՀայEngРус
USD
388.17
EUR
421.86
RUB
4.38
Show news feed
Switzerland MFA comments on Armenia flood relief efforts in Armenia
Switzerland MFA comments on Armenia flood relief efforts in Armenia
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society, Incidents

The Federal Department of Foreign Affairs of Switzerland commented on the ongoing work to eliminate the aftermath of the devastating floods in two provinces of Armenia.

"Armenia. Heavy rainfall has led to severe flooding in the north of the country, costing lives and causing considerable damage. Switzerland is deploying Swiss Humanitarian Aid Unit specialists to provide humanitarian aid and assess the infrastructure," the Swiss foreign ministry noted on Х—formerly Twitter.

Ambassador Vassilis Maragos, Head of the Delegation of the European Union (EU) to Armenia, also made a post on Х, stressing the readiness of the EU and like-minded partners “to support Armenia overcoming huge damages in the Northern Regions, due to recent floods.”

"Welcoming first experts from ECHO & Switzerland already on the ground," Maragos added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Lithuania to earmark €100,000 for restoration of Armenia flood-affected areas
“Lithuania-Armenia solidarity in action,” the Lithuanian government noted…
 There is epidemic risk in Armenia flood disaster zone, territorial administration minister says
Because of the sludge and dead animals, Gnel Sanosyan explained…
 Specialist is dispatched to organize EU flood relief in Armenia’s Lori, Tavush Provinces
At the request of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Armenia…
 Flooding in Armenia: Switzerland deploys specialists from Swiss Humanitarian Aid Unit
Switzerland has earmarked up to CHF 500,000 to support efforts on the ground…
 Armenia’s Teghut mine, ore processing plant stops operations due to flood disaster
The canals intended to remove overflow water—soil, sand, and gravel—from the Debed River pumps were blocked…
 Armenia is asking for flood relief from EU
The government has requested the EU Commission to activate the EU Civil Protection Mechanism…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos