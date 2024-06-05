Switzerland MFA comments on Armenia flood relief efforts in Armenia

The Federal Department of Foreign Affairs of Switzerland commented on the ongoing work to eliminate the aftermath of the devastating floods in two provinces of Armenia.
"Armenia. Heavy rainfall has led to severe flooding in the north of the country, costing lives and causing considerable damage. Switzerland is deploying Swiss Humanitarian Aid Unit specialists to provide humanitarian aid and assess the infrastructure," the Swiss foreign ministry noted on Х—formerly Twitter.
Ambassador Vassilis Maragos, Head of the Delegation of the European Union (EU) to Armenia, also made a post on Х, stressing the readiness of the EU and like-minded partners “to support Armenia overcoming huge damages in the Northern Regions, due to recent floods.”
"Welcoming first experts from ECHO & Switzerland already on the ground," Maragos added.