Amio Era. Memorandum was signed with the Armenian State Pedagogical University after K. Abovyan

Amio Bank and Armenian State Pedagogical University after K. Abovyan signed a memorandum of cooperation within the scope of Amio Era charity program.
Within the framework of the memorandum high-achieving students of the university will have an opportunity to participate in the Amio charity program and to receive one-year tuition reimbursement from the bank, later on, to work in the Bank as well.
The Amio Education Charity program is an investment in higher education. Amio period is the beginning of new perspectives and opportunities for students.
Education is an opportunity...
The bank is controlled by the Central Bank of RA.