News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
June 05
USD
388.17
EUR
421.86
RUB
4.38
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
June 05
ՀայEngРус
USD
388.17
EUR
421.86
RUB
4.38
Show news feed
Amio Era. Memorandum was signed with the Armenian State Pedagogical University after K. Abovyan
Amio Era. Memorandum was signed with the Armenian State Pedagogical University after K. Abovyan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

Amio Bank and Armenian State Pedagogical University after K. Abovyan signed a memorandum of cooperation within the scope of Amio Era charity program.

Within the framework of the memorandum high-achieving students of the university will have an opportunity to participate in the Amio charity program and to receive one-year tuition reimbursement from the bank, later on, to work in the Bank as well.

The Amio Education Charity program is an investment in higher education. Amio period is the beginning of new perspectives and opportunities for students.

To participate and find out more about the program, visit the website.

Education is an opportunity...

The bank is controlled by the Central Bank of RA.

02.jpg (53 KB)
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Byblos Bank Armenia puts children first: June 1 event celebrates childhood, imagination
Children of different ages gathered in the park to communicate with one another in their own special language, to play games, run around and enjoy the sun...
 Ardshinbank and HSBC Bank Armenia customers can benefit from an expanded ATM network.
As well as HSBC Bank Armenia’s cardholders can withdraw cash from Ardshinbank ATMs under the same terms as from HSBC Bank Armenia’s ATMs...
 Amio Bank and Visa celebrated the launch of the Visa Business Signature Card
We are ready to support the digital transformation of Armenia and the introduction of innovations...
 AraratBank to donate prayer books to children fighting diseases
AraratBank has been cooperating with the City of Smile Charitable Foundation for years already, joining the Foundation in its efforts to treat children with cancer...
 Welcome to CaseKey 2024. Byblos Bank Armenia firmly stands by future innovators
Over the next six months, participants will solve four business cases, spend active training days with their coaches, compete in an intellectual game...
 The 4090 Fund Is the Beneficiary of The Power of One Dram. IDBank And Idram Sum Up the Program
This support is extremely important for us, because at the current stage we will be accepting new applications from students of 2024-2025...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos