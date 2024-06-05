PM staff: Border delimitation was not imposed on Armenia but Azerbaijan insisted on returning of 4 villages

No party has imposed border delimitation on Armenia. Of course we must state that yes, Azerbaijan insisted on the return of these well-known four villages. Gor Tsarukyan, Director of the Public Relations and Information Center of the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia, said this on the air of Public Television.
Regarding the remark that Azerbaijan even threatened with war, Tsarukyan confirmed that there have been such public statements.
"Azerbaijan insisted on the return of the [aforesaid] villages [in Tavush Province] without any border delimitation, without specifying any border. They simply insisted: ‘return the villages and that's it.’ As a result of the counterclaims of the Armenian side, we had this very process of border delimitation, by which it became possible to clearly define, delimit the existing and legally valid border line already at the time of the collapse of the Soviet Union, and according to it to have a state border, based on the Alma Ata treaty [of 1991]," he said.
Referring to the criticism that this border delimitation process is not legal because it contradicts the Armenian constitution and international treaties, Tsarukyan said that the legal basis of border delimitation is the international legal treaty basis, so that the state borders are recognized at the international level.
"Armenia and Azerbaijan have a strong international legal basis, on the basis of which they have started, and hopefully will continue, the border delimitation. The most priority is the Alma Ata declaration, which the parties approved in 1991, on the basis of which the Minsk agreement was signed, approved, and ratified. Clause 5 of the Minsk agreement and Clause 3 of Alma Ata, as well as the corresponding provisions of the CIS Statute, clearly define that the parties recognize each other's borders and territorial integrity with the border line that existed at that moment and has legal force, and they have no territorial claims from each other," he said, adding that they have undergone a proper legal ratification process in both countries, and this means that both countries have a solid legal basis.
Tsarukyan noted that the given process is not a process of drawing a border, adjusting the border, and exchanging the territory, but a process of restoring or reproducing the existing borders of the Soviet Union.