Newspaper: What does Armenia opposition movement, led by Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, propose?

Past daily of Armenia writes as follows, in part: The compatriots who have preserved the sense of reality clearly realize and give an account to themselves that not only will it not be easy to remove [PM Nikol] Pashinyan—who destroyed Armenia—from power, but it will be much more complicated and difficult after that.
Yesterday, Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, who heads the [opposition] Tavush for the Homeland movement, made public some ideas about that "after," presenting the main theses of ideas about the functions of the "Transitional Government."
Accordingly, the transitional government will have 3 main functions:
- A reconciliation government that will implement the reconciliation agenda at all layers.
- Regulating relations with the outside world and evaluating the situation, trying to achieve that the country can maintain its own course in this entire geopolitical situation.
- Prepare snap [parliamentary] elections in the period that will be determined, and the interim government will not run in these elections, so as not to undermine the principle of justice.