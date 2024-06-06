News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
June 06
USD
388.17
EUR
421.86
RUB
4.38
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
June 06
ՀայEngРус
USD
388.17
EUR
421.86
RUB
4.38
Show news feed
Newspaper: What does Armenia opposition movement, led by Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, propose?
Newspaper: What does Armenia opposition movement, led by Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, propose?
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Past daily of Armenia writes as follows, in part: The compatriots who have preserved the sense of reality clearly realize and give an account to themselves that not only will it not be easy to remove [PM Nikol] Pashinyan—who destroyed Armenia—from power, but it will be much more complicated and difficult after that.

Yesterday, Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, who heads the [opposition] Tavush for the Homeland movement, made public some ideas about that "after," presenting the main theses of ideas about the functions of the "Transitional Government."

Accordingly, the transitional government will have 3 main functions:

  1. A reconciliation government that will implement the reconciliation agenda at all layers.
  2. Regulating relations with the outside world and evaluating the situation, trying to achieve that the country can maintain its own course in this entire geopolitical situation.
  3. Prepare snap [parliamentary] elections in the period that will be determined, and the interim government will not run in these elections, so as not to undermine the principle of justice.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Newspaper: What did Armenia ex-President Serzh Sargsyan, Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan discuss?
The meeting between the leader of the Tavush for the Homeland movement and Sargsyan took place at the third president's mansion in Dzoraghbyur [village in Kotayk Province]…
 Newspaper: Armenia authorities are ‘noisy’ about Russia congratulations but are silent about its assistance
They are trying to resolve several matters at once…
 Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, supporters to stage protest outside Armenia Investigative Committee
Furthermore, the leader of the Tavush for the Homeland movement had announced that they will announce a big rally in the coming week…
 Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, supporters to resume protest actions in Yerevan
They have gathered at the courtyard of Saint Anna Church…
 Newspaper: Armenia law enforcement system secretly sympathizes with Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan
Even in various circles of the NSS (National Security Service)…
 Maria Zakharova on protest movement in Armenia: It is that country’s internal affairs
As per the spokesperson of the Russian MFA…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos