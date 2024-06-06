News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
June 06
USD
388.17
EUR
421.86
RUB
4.38
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
June 06
ՀայEngРус
USD
388.17
EUR
421.86
RUB
4.38
Show news feed
Lemkin Institute calls on UN to withdraw support for Azerbaijan as COP29 host
Lemkin Institute calls on UN to withdraw support for Azerbaijan as COP29 host
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The Lemkin Institute for Genocide Prevention issued a statement calling on the United Nations to withdraw support for Azerbaijan as host of COP29.

“Azerbaijan is a genocidal state run by a president who routinely expresses genocidal ideology towards Armenians, including referring to them as dogs, jackals, and terrorists.

Azerbaijan is currently illegally detaining an estimated 300 Armenia[n]s & refusing to release them, including eight members of the elected government of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh). Some detainees have been subjected to torture.

The international community must reject the normalization of genocide and genocidal ideology and withdraw support for Azerbaijan as host of COP29.

Enough is enough!” the Lemkin Institute noted, in this regard, on Facebook.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
UN conference delegates are called to support release of Armenians held in Azerbaijan (VIDEO)
German civil activists and human rights advocates have demanded…
 Lemkin Institute calls on Aliyev to release all Armenians from Artsakh held in Baku, as well as POWS
“We urge immediate action and call for Azerbaijani President to release all Armenians currently being ․․․
 Azerbaijan denies Karabakh ex-state minister of Ruben Vardanyan’s appeal of his illegal arrest
Earlier, it was announced that his detention would be extended for five months…
 Pilgrimage to Tatev Monastery in support of Ruben Vardanyan and Armenian war prisoners
Tatev is one of the symbols of Armenian spiritual and national liberation revival...
 Luxembourg parliament speaker: Necessary to launch political processes aimed at defining Karabakh’s status
“We want to emphasize our unwavering commitment to the Alma Ata Declaration of 1991,” Claude Wiseler stated…
 Azerbaijan dismantling Karabakh capital Stepanakert’s residential buildings (PHOTOS)
And the city’s bus terminal…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos