Lemkin Institute calls on UN to withdraw support for Azerbaijan as COP29 host

The Lemkin Institute for Genocide Prevention issued a statement calling on the United Nations to withdraw support for Azerbaijan as host of COP29.

“Azerbaijan is a genocidal state run by a president who routinely expresses genocidal ideology towards Armenians, including referring to them as dogs, jackals, and terrorists.

Azerbaijan is currently illegally detaining an estimated 300 Armenia[n]s & refusing to release them, including eight members of the elected government of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh). Some detainees have been subjected to torture.

The international community must reject the normalization of genocide and genocidal ideology and withdraw support for Azerbaijan as host of COP29.

Enough is enough!” the Lemkin Institute noted, in this regard, on Facebook.