The unique international music festival "Palaces of Saint Petersburg in Yerevan", which will be held from 16 to 23 June of this year, is organized by Ardshinbank’s financial partnership.

Throughout the festival, world famous music stars from Italy, Russia and Armenia will be on Armenia’s main musical venues’ scene. While talking about the event, chairman of the management board of Ardshinbank Artak Ananyan said, " We support culture as it fosters a mutual interaction between Ardshinbank and society, transmitting essential human values. Thus, we view this as a strategic investment in the future of Armenia."

Answering to the question, why it was decided to held the festival this year in Armenia, the festival art director, famous Russian violinist, Russian Federation Honored artist Maria Safaryants, noted in particular. "I always say that the culture looks like a gold dust, which is easy to blow away, but difficult to accumulate. Armenia is full of it, the soil of this country has given the world a whole generation of singers, musicians and composers. Therefore, holding this music festival in Armenia is not only a big event but also great honor for us. Despite this, there have been established warm relations between Yerevan and Saint Petersburg for a long time, including cultural sphere. Over the years, there have been organized many joint projects starting from the events of celebration Yerevan and St. Peterburg days and ending with conduction of the atrical plays. We’re impatiently waiting to a meeting with classic music lovers and are full of hope that Armenian audience will love our festival and over time it will become traditional".

It should be noted that the grand opening of the festival will take place on 16 June in the historical Zvartnots Temple, where the audience will be the witness of bright musical and historical performance dedicated to the Greater Armenian ruler Tigranes the Great. The performance was created in collaboration with the Neapolitan Music Library, which provided unique sheet music for operas about the Armenian king by the greatest Italian composers Vivaldi, Scarlatti, Pergolesi, and Piccini.

On 18 June, a big concert will take place on the stage of the Spendiaryan National Academic Theater of Opera and Ballet, which will bring together the most outstanding vocalists from Russia, from the Mets, Mariinsky and Mikhailovsky theaters, as well as soloists of the Armenian National Opera and Ballet Theater. The concert is dedicated to the great bass Fyodor Chaliapin.

The closing event of the festival will be the "Winners Gala" concert, which will take place on 23 June at the concert hall named after Aram Khachatryan. In this concert there will be performed masterpieces of film music by famous musicians from Russia and Italy - winners of prestigious international competitions.

International Music Festival "Palaces of Saint Petersburg" is one of the most significant festivals of classical music. Its’ main feature is the live sound of classical music in the unique interiors of the palaces of St. Petersburg. According to tradition, the world famous and best Russian stars are performing during the festival.

