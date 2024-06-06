News
NSS: Armenia border guard wounded by landmine explosion in area adjacent to Voskepar village church
NSS: Armenia border guard wounded by landmine explosion in area adjacent to Voskepar village church
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

A border guard of Armenia was injured in a landmine explosion in Voskepar village, according to the National Security Service (NSS).

Sergeant Narek Gareginyan (born in 2000), a contract soldier of the NSS Border Guard Forces, was wounded Thursday due to a landmine explosion in the area adjacent to the Saint Astvatsatsin Church in Voskepar village of Tavush Province.

Gareginyan's injuries are not life-threatening.

Currently, he is being transferred to a medical facility in the capital, Yerevan.

The circumstances of this incident are being ascertained.
