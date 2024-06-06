Armenia parliament speaker’s Slovenia visit recapped

An Armenian delegation led by the speaker of the National Assembly (NA), Alen Simonyan, was in Slovenia on an official visit at the invitation of the speaker of the Slovenian NA, Urska Klakocar Zupancic.
Within the framework of this visit, meetings were held with the President, NA speaker, the deputy prime minister, and some other officials of Slovenia, the NA of Armenia informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The prospects of expanding the bilateral ties, the regional developments, and the avenues for rapprochement in Armenia-EU relations were at the core of the discussions.