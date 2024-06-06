News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
June 06
USD
387.65
EUR
421.61
RUB
4.36
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
June 06
ՀայEngРус
USD
387.65
EUR
421.61
RUB
4.36
Show news feed
Armenia parliament speaker’s Slovenia visit recapped
Armenia parliament speaker’s Slovenia visit recapped
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

An Armenian delegation led by the speaker of the National Assembly (NA), Alen Simonyan, was in Slovenia on an official visit at the invitation of the speaker of the Slovenian NA, Urska Klakocar Zupancic.

Within the framework of this visit, meetings were held with the President, NA speaker, the deputy prime minister, and some other officials of Slovenia, the NA of Armenia informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The prospects of expanding the bilateral ties, the regional developments, and the avenues for rapprochement in Armenia-EU relations were at the core of the discussions.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos