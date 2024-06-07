News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
June 07
USD
387.65
EUR
421.61
RUB
4.36
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
June 07
ՀայEngРус
USD
387.65
EUR
421.61
RUB
4.36
Show news feed
Health ministry: According to preliminary data, 5 hospitalized due to explosion on Yerevan-Sevan motorway
Health ministry: According to preliminary data, 5 hospitalized due to explosion on Yerevan-Sevan motorway
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

According to preliminary data, five persons were hospitalized as a result of the explosion on the Yerevan-Sevan motorway, reported the Ministry of Health of Armenia.

Additional information will be provided later.

Earlier it was reported that at 11:14pm Thursday, the National Center for Crisis Management was reported that an explosion and a subsequent fire had occurred at gas station on the Yerevan-Sevan motorway.

Fire and rescue squads are dispatched to the scene.

The Director of the Rescue Service-Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Armenia, Kamo Tsutsulyan, also is at the scene of the incident.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos