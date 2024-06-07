Health ministry: According to preliminary data, 5 hospitalized due to explosion on Yerevan-Sevan motorway

According to preliminary data, five persons were hospitalized as a result of the explosion on the Yerevan-Sevan motorway, reported the Ministry of Health of Armenia.
Additional information will be provided later.
Earlier it was reported that at 11:14pm Thursday, the National Center for Crisis Management was reported that an explosion and a subsequent fire had occurred at gas station on the Yerevan-Sevan motorway.
Fire and rescue squads are dispatched to the scene.
The Director of the Rescue Service-Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Armenia, Kamo Tsutsulyan, also is at the scene of the incident.