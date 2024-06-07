7 injured in explosion at Yerevan-Sevan motorway gas station, 2 in critical condition.

Seven persons were hospitalized as a result of the explosion at a gas station on the Yerevan-Sevan motorway, according to the Ministry of Health of Armenia.
One of them was discharged from hospital after receiving first aid.
Two of the injured are in the intensive care unit; they are critical condition. Four other injured are in stable but severe condition.
At 11:14pm Thursday, the National Center for Crisis Management was reported that an explosion and a subsequent fire had occurred at gas station on the Yerevan-Sevan motorway.
Fire and rescue squads are dispatched to the scene.
The Director of the Rescue Service-Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Armenia, Kamo Tsutsulyan, also is at the scene of the incident.