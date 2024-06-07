News
Friday
June 07
Identities of 7 injured in Yerevan-Sevan motorway explosion are determined
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

The identities of the seven persons injured in the explosion on the Yerevan-Sevan motorway have been determined.

Accordingly, K. S. (born in 1980) and G. Ch. (born in 1991) were first taken to Surb Grigor Lusavorich Medical Center in Yerevan, but then to the National Center of Burns and Dermatology, where doctors said they are in severe condition.

  1. H. (born in 2007), H. Kh. (born in 2001), M. G. (born in 1989), A. A. (born in 1990), and L. S. (born in 1963) were transferred to the Abovyan city hospital. L.H. was treated and discharged, whereas the others were transferred to the National Center of Burns and Dermatology

At 11:14pm Thursday, the National Center for Crisis Management was reported that an explosion and a subsequent fire had occurred at gas station on the Yerevan-Sevan motorway.

Fire and rescue squads are dispatched to the scene.

The Director of the Rescue Service-Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Armenia, Kamo Tsutsulyan, also is at the scene of the incident.

According to preliminary data, a liquefied gas tank exploded at a gas and gasoline station on the Yerevan-Sevan motorway, causing a fire.
Read more:
Leakage from 3 liquefied gas, 1 diesel, 1 gasoline tanks causes explosion, fire at Yerevan-Sevan motorway gas station
The Rescue Service of Armenia provided details from the incident...
 Criminal case opened into explosion at Yerevan-Sevan motorway gas station
Several respective forensic examinations have been ordered, added the Investigative Committee of Armenia…
 Yerevan-Sevan motorway reopened
A section of it was closed after Thursday night's explosion…
 Yerevan-Sevan motorway gas station where explosion occurred is operated without expertise
Live broadcast from the scene...
 Armenia Rescue Service: Leakage from all reservoirs at Yerevan-Sevan motorway explosion site stopped
Three fire and rescue squads are on duty at the site…
 Armenia interior ministry: No open fire at Yerevan-Sevan motorway explosion area as of 8:20am
And cooling work is being carried out, the ministry spokesperson added…
