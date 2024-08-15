News
Iran-linked hackers attacked Trump and Biden campaigns, Google says
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics, Innovations

The Google Threat Analysis Group wrote Wednesday that APT42, a hacking group associated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, had targeted “the personal email accounts of roughly a dozen individuals affiliated with [US] President [Joe] Biden and with former President [Donald] Trump,” reports Politico.

The analysis said that Google blocked “numerous” attempts by APT42 to log into the personal accounts of these individuals, notified the campaigns targeted, and referred the cases to law enforcement.

However, the report does not confirm that APT42 was behind any hack and leak operation, only that Iran is interested in the campaigns, including that of Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris.

Earlier, the Trump campaign had confirmed that it had been hacked. The FBI, for its part, had informed that it is conducting an investigation into this information.
