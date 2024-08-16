Zhoghovurd daily: Macron to visit Armenia on September 21

Zhoghovurd daily of the Republic of Armenia RA writes as follows: Zhoghovurd’s well-informed sources of the Armenian community in France report that French President Emmanuel Macron will most likely come to Armenia on September 21, on Independence Day [anniversary]. According to our information, the details of his visit are being discussed these days.
With this move, Macron wants to emphasize that he stands with free, sovereign and independent Armenia. His visit has another goal: to prove that he is one of the few mega-leaders fighting for the RA independence.
Let's remind that on June 1, 2021, then RA Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan was hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron during his working visit to Paris. During this meeting, Pashinyan had announced that he is “awaiting” Macron “in Yerevan” in the fall of 2021. However, that visit never happened.