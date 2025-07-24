TASS: Airline and airport searches are underway after An-24 plane crash

Investigators are conducting searches and seizure of documents at an airline and an airport after a plane crash in the Amur Region, Russian Investigative Committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko told TASS.
“Investigators of the Russian Investigative Committee are working at the site of the plane crash in the Amur region, as well as searching and seizing documents in air transport organizations,” she said.
An-24 passenger plane of Angara Airlines crashed on July 24 after making a second lap for landing at Tynda airport in the Amur region.
According to various reports, there were between 46 and 49 people on board, including the crew. All those on board died, the Russian Investigative Committee confirmed.
The wreckage of the plane was found on a mountainside 16 km from Tynda, rescuers are working at the crash site.
In connection with the airplane crash in the Amur region, a state of emergency has been introduced and a three-day mourning period has been declared. A criminal case has been opened.