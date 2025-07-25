Newspaper: Armenia PM in Russia, attempting to check Moscow's reaction

Iravunk daily of Armenia writes as follows, in particular: According to the assessment of a source close to the authorities’ system, one of the main objectives of [PM] Nikol Pashinyan's visit to Russia is to check Moscow's reaction in connection with both the "Zangezur corridor" and internal Armenia processes.

Among other things, it is necessary to figure out to what extent Moscow is disposed to [take] decisive steps if the Syunik [Province] road, according to widespread rumors, is "taken care of," what will it do if he [i.e. Pashinyan] forcibly removes the Catholicos here? That is, in the sum of it all, will he be able to digest Moscow's actions, or should he still refrain from "pressing the gas all the way?"

And accordingly, he will be able to decide once and for all on his future actions. "It is no coincidence that the news of the attack on the Veharan [i.e. the official residence and workplace of the Catholicos of All Armenians] was circulated right on the threshold of that visit, so that a certain opinion would be formed there about a possible reaction. And if he [i.e. Pashinyan] assesses that the threat expected from Moscow is not great, he will proceed to very specific steps," our source is confident.