Defense minister: Armenia-Russia military-industrial complex establishing in Gyumri is urgent
12:55, 21.12.2016
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

Russian presence in the region and the deepening of politico-military cooperation between Armenia and Russia are key deterrent factors that obstruct the resumption of hostilities, and contribute to the maintenance of regional stability and security. 

Minister of Defense of Armenia, Vigen Sargsyan, told the above-said to Lenta.ru, a Moscow-based online newspaper.

He recalled that the Russian military base in Gyumri is included in the Armenian-Russian joint military unit that has been set up in Armenia.

“Now, the base is a part of the defense system of Armenia,” Sargsyan added, in particular.

The minister also stated that, in his view, the project of establishing an Armenian-Russian military-industrial complex in Gyumri becomes urgent in terms of the prospects for developing bilateral relations.

“It can [also] become a platform for forming business, technico-military cooperation between Russia, and Armenia’s bordering Iran,” Vigen Sargsyan specifically noted.

This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
