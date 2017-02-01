News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
February 03
USD
485.91
EUR
525.51
RUB
8.15
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
February 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.91
EUR
525.51
RUB
8.15
Show news feed
Mills: Serious crimes were committed in Yerevan’s Erebuni police station in 2016
19:20, 01.02.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. - Serious crimes were committed in Erebuni police station in the night of 29 to 30 July 2016,  and it is important that those guilty be held liable.  

The U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Richard Mills said the aforementioned on Wednesday in his speech at the American Chamber of Commerce in Armenia (AmCham).

In his words, during the 15-day standoff in Erebuni police station in July last year, the Armenian law enforcement was able to balance the safety and security of the population round the site, while defending right of the Armenian citizens to protest.  

Nevertheless, the US Embassy was concerned about the reliable information on the inadequate use of force by the police against unarmed demonstrators and journalists on July 29-30 last year, the Ambassador stressed.

He added that they then expressed their concern, noting that such actions violate the freedom of press and the right of the Armenian citizens to self-expression and holding assemblies.

In his words, although certain policemen were punished for the actions of that day, it was possible to do more, and more must have been done. 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Human Rights Watch urges to revise pretrial detention for Andreas Ghukasyan
He has been locked up since his arrest during public protests in Yerevan on July 29, 2016…
 Activist Aram Manukyan’s arrest extended for second time
Pavlik Maukyan and his son, Aram Manukyan, sustained injured in the territory of the seized police station on 27 July 2016...
 March is held in support of Yerevan armed group
The demonstrators are heading toward prison hospital penitentiary…
 Armenia activist’s wife: Case launched against my husband failed
In her words, various journalists testified in favor of her husband, noting that Andrias didn’t organize, but conversely, was trying to prevent unrest...
 Garo Yegnukian is permitted conjugal visits from mother, teenage daughter
He is under arrest on charges of aiding the Sasna Tsrer armed group, is both an Armenian and a US citizen…
 Sasna Tsrer group supporters submit letter to Armenian Ombudsman’s Office
The supporters and relatives of Sasna Tsrer members require from Tatoyan to support them in organizing meetings with the group members...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news