Mills: Serious crimes were committed in Yerevan’s Erebuni police station in 2016

YEREVAN. - Serious crimes were committed in Erebuni police station in the night of 29 to 30 July 2016, and it is important that those guilty be held liable.

The U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Richard Mills said the aforementioned on Wednesday in his speech at the American Chamber of Commerce in Armenia (AmCham).

In his words, during the 15-day standoff in Erebuni police station in July last year, the Armenian law enforcement was able to balance the safety and security of the population round the site, while defending right of the Armenian citizens to protest.

Nevertheless, the US Embassy was concerned about the reliable information on the inadequate use of force by the police against unarmed demonstrators and journalists on July 29-30 last year, the Ambassador stressed.

He added that they then expressed their concern, noting that such actions violate the freedom of press and the right of the Armenian citizens to self-expression and holding assemblies.

In his words, although certain policemen were punished for the actions of that day, it was possible to do more, and more must have been done.