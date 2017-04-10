Armenia PM: Vedi reservoir construction project is unprecedented

YEREVAN. - Nearly 7500 ha land parcel round Ararat plain will soon be supplied with reliable irrigation, the construction of Vedi reservoir having kicked off, Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan wrote on his Facebook page Monday.
“This reservoir, which has 29 million m³ capacity, is the first reservoir in the Armenian history, which is built from scratch. This project will have an essential significance in restoring the balance of Sevan Lake ecology.
This 90 million euro project is implemented by the loan funds of the French Development Agency and co-founding of the Armenian Government,” the PM wrote.