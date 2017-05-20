News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
May 21
USD
483.05
EUR
538.94
RUB
8.46
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
May 21
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.05
EUR
538.94
RUB
8.46
Show news feed
Ukraine imposes duties on Russian chocolate
20:45, 20.05.2017
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Economics

Duties will be imposed on Russian chocolate and other products containing cocoa in the territory of Ukraine.

The duty will amount to one third of the product value, Kenta reports, citing Ukrainian national daily newspaper Uryadovy Kuryer.  

As per the newspaper, the decision was adopted by the Ukrainian National Committee of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC Ukraine).  

The duty will be levied 30 days after the promulgation of the decision, its validity period being five years. The ICC Ukraine experts established that during the period from 2013 to 2015, the Russian producers of cocoa-containing production exported their products to Ukraine according to damping rating, thereby harming the country’s economy.  

According to the Committee, the volume of the chocolate products inside Ukraine dropped by 8 percent, the sales in domestic market lowering to almost 21 percent. 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
More in topic
All
Street food sale banned in Bangkok
This news came as a surprise to the public, since the street trade is part of the national color and local culture of Thailand...
 Belgian Armenian Chamber of Commerce: Congo is great market for solar panels from Armenia
The mines in the country’s southeastern Katanga state also need lots of power...
 Dollar and euro lose ground in Armenia
The NASDAQ OMX Armenia stock exchange, however, saw no USD trading on Saturday...
 Dollar still falling in Armenia
The euro exchange rate, however, is steadily increasing in the country…
 Armenia PM, US ambassador discuss tax reforms, fight against corruption
They exchanged views on Armenian-American economic cooperation and joint projects…
 Armenia economy, investment acting minister presents report to President (PHOTOS)
The report included the ministry’s activities in tourism industry…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news