Ukraine imposes duties on Russian chocolate

Duties will be imposed on Russian chocolate and other products containing cocoa in the territory of Ukraine.

The duty will amount to one third of the product value, Kenta reports, citing Ukrainian national daily newspaper Uryadovy Kuryer.

As per the newspaper, the decision was adopted by the Ukrainian National Committee of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC Ukraine).

The duty will be levied 30 days after the promulgation of the decision, its validity period being five years. The ICC Ukraine experts established that during the period from 2013 to 2015, the Russian producers of cocoa-containing production exported their products to Ukraine according to damping rating, thereby harming the country’s economy.

According to the Committee, the volume of the chocolate products inside Ukraine dropped by 8 percent, the sales in domestic market lowering to almost 21 percent.