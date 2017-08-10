News
Denmark, France companies consider sewing clothes in Armenia
10:10, 10.08.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – Danish and French companies are negotiating with respect to having clothes sewn in Armenia.

Armen Yeganyan, head of the Sectoral Economic Policy Department at the Ministry of Economic Development and Investments of Armenia, told Armenian News-NEWS.am that the French Betrancourt company is already negotiating with several Armenian companies to place an order for sewing special clothing inArmenia.

“The added value is a lot in it, since this clothing is for firefighters, rescuers, special production conditions,” he added “So, priority attention shall be paid to quality, and the French have already been convinced in the quality of our workshops.”

In addition, representatives of the Danish light industry recently arrived in Armenia, and they likewise have already begun negotiating with Armenian textile companies regarding cooperation. 

 

Հայերեն and Русский
