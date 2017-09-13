Armenia opposition MP: Serzh Sargsyan’s 3rd term of office is unacceptable

YEREVAN. – The Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) should be isolated from power through the expression of the will of the people.

Ararat Mirzoyan, an MP from the National Assembly “Way Out” Faction opposition bloc, on Wednesday told the aforesaid to reporters in parliament.

When asked whether his parliamentary faction will oppose incumbent PM Karen Karapetyan’s nomination for this office again in 2018, Mirzoyan responded: “I don’t wish to see a PM from the RPA, or an RPA government. But if there is no force majeure and the RPA continues to be the majority in the National Assembly, its representative will be the Prime Minister, anyhow.”

But he said it is desirable that incumbent President and RPA Chairman Serzh Sargsyan will not be this candidate.

“Otherwise, in fact it turns out the third term of office of Serzh Sargsyan,” stressed the opposition deputy. “It’s unacceptable.”