Armenia MPs not permitted to enter Armenian church in Baku

The National Assembly (NA) of Armenia members, who are attending the EuroNest Parliamentary Assembly conference in Baku, were not allowed to enter the Armenian church in the Azerbaijani capital city.
The NA Standing Committee on Foreign Relations posted a photograph on its Facebook page and wrote: “This is the former Armenian church in Baku, [and] which does not function. It [now] belongs to the library of the president of Azerbaijan. The church area and building are closed. Our delegates did not have the opportunity to enter the church area.”