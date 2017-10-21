News
Saturday
October 21
News
Final stage of CSTO joint military exercise takes place in Kazakhstan
12:06, 21.10.2017
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

The final stage of the CSTO joint military exercise took place in Kazakhstan.

The Collective Rapid Reaction Force of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) began the two-week exercise at Kazakhstan's Matybulak training grounds on October 2, with more than 7,000 personnel from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan taking part.

The CSTO comprises Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.

According to the CSTO Secretariat, the exercise is aimed at practicing the deployment of the force in crisis situations on the territory of member states.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
