Armenia marks Intelligence Troops’ Day

The intelligence troops of Armenia on Sunday celebrate their 25th anniversary.
Formation of the intelligence units of Armenia’s armed forces began after the country’s independence in September 1991, and it was completed on November 5, 1992.
And as a result, that day began to be marked in Armenia as Intelligence Troops’ Day.
The leadership, high command, and intelligence officers of Armenia laud the level of readiness of the country’s intelligence troops, which are constantly improving.
In addition, these military divisions are continually being equipped with new technical means and armaments.
An award ceremony is traditionally held on Intelligence Troops’ Day in Armenia.