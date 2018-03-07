Preparations have begun for the construction of the Karvachar-Norabak-Sotk motorway; the third highway linking Artsakh to Armenia.
Pavel Najaryan, First Deputy Minister of Urban Development of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), told the aforementioned to ARTSAKHpress news agency.
“About a 26km long motorway will be built to reach from Karvachar town [of Artsakh] to Sotk village of the Gegharkunik Province [of Armenia] and to join the main highway,” said the NKR deputy minister of urban development. “Thus, we will have the third improved alternative road which will connect Artsakh with the motherland.”
The construction of this new road is planned to be completed by the year’s end.