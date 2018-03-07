YEREVAN. – President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan on Wednesday received a delegation from Lyon, and led by Armenian Mayor Georges Képénékian of this French town, and which is on an official visit to capital city Yerevan.
First, Sargsyan congratulated Képénékian for being elected Mayor of Lyon and wished many successes. The President stressed that the people of Armenia will consider this Armenian mayor’s success in France as their success, too, because this success is an important constituent of Armenian-French friendship.
Also, President Sargsyan expressed confidence that the newly appointed mayor will make his experience and abilities best serve the strengthening of Lyon-Yerevan relations as well as the strengthening of friendship between the Armenian and French peoples.
The President added that the two countries need to expand Armenian-French cooperation and to strengthen bilateral relations.
Mayor Képénékian, for his part, noted that the delegation he leads comprises experienced professionals in a variety of domains, and with whose help he hopes to conduct multilateral cooperation in Armenia. In addition, the Armenian mayor of Lyon spoke with satisfaction about the fruitful meetings he had within the framework of his visit to Yerevan.
The Lyon delegation members likewise shared their impressions from their talks in Yerevan, and highlighted that they see great potential for cooperation with Armenia.
The interlocutors reflected also on the Summit of the International Organization of La Francophonie, and which Yerevan will host in October.