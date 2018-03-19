Armenian Parliament will ratify the Armenia-EU agreement in April, said Chairman of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations Armen Ashotyan at a joint press conference with the Chairman of the Foreign and European Union Affairs Committee of Poland Senate Marek Rocki.

According to Ashotyan, Armenia-EU agreement will come into force in parts after ratification.

“The Armenian parliament will ratify the agreement in April. I can not give precise date of ratification, however, it is expected to be established at one of the parliament's sessions on April 10-11,” said Ashotyan.

The deputy noted that the Constitutional Court had considered the agreement in constitutional order.