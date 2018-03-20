Armenian President-elect Armen Sarkissian met over 100 businessmen and experts from high tech industry in the US Silicon Valley on Tuesday, the press office of Armen Sarkissian’s office reported.

Armen Sarkissian presented Armenian achievements in information technologies industry, noting that competitiveness is becoming increasingly important.

According to him, Armenia has a huge potential that may contribute to the country's economic development, strengthening international cooperation and will promote investments.